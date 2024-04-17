At the launch of Teagasc Clover Week starting on 22 April are from L-R: John O'Loughlin, Grassland Agro; Declan Collins, Irish Farmers Journal; Joseph Dunphy, Teagasc Grass10 Advisor, Dr Caitlin Looney, Teagasc Grassland Researcher; Kelley Lyons, AIB; John MacNamara, Chairman Teagasc Grass10 stakeholder committee, John Maher, Coordinator of the Teagasc Grass10 Campaign; Orla McDonald, FBD, Jer Bergin, FBD; Liz Hyland, Department of Agriculture; Dr Michael Egan, Teagasc Grassland Researcher and Professor Michael O'Donovan, Head of the Teagasc Grassland Department. / O'Gorman Photography.

Next week sees the launch of Teagasc's Grass10 clover and spring grazing management social media week.

There will be a focus on spring grazing management, strategies for feed conservation in 2024 and increasing the role of clover on farm.

The Teagasc Grass10 and PastureBase Ireland social media accounts will provide information on these topics.

The spring grazing management and clover week is part of the continued focus of the Teagasc Grass10 programme to improve nutrient use management at farm level.

The spring grazing and clover week is a follow-on to the spring grazing and clover walks which have just finished this week across the country.

The programme is sponsored by AIB, Grassland Agro, Irish Farmers Journal, FBD and the Department of Agriculture.

Challenging

Teagasc Grass10 adviser Joe Dunphy said: “Spring 2024 has been really challenging for farmers to get animals to grass.

"On many farms, livestock are just getting to grass this week, so there are decisions to be made on farms to get the grass growth wedge under control.”

Part of the focus of the week will be to highlight what farmers are doing around the country to get their grazing management back on track.

Topics to be covered during the week include:

Getting the grass wedge back under control on farms.

Decision making around grass surplus for short-term silage.

Guide for early silage conservation.

Establishing clover (through over-sowing and reseeding).

Management of an established sward and red clover.

Financial benefits of incorporating clover on farm.

The importance of soil fertility for clover.

Updates from Teagasc research and commercial farms on grazing and clover management.

Grassland researcher at Teagasc Moorepark Caitlin Looney said: "We aim to provide in a mix of long-life videos, social media videos, links to the website and photos, the key messages delivered through a mix of farmer experience, grassland science researchers, advisers and industry."

Social media platforms

Clover Week starts on Monday 22 April and ends Friday 26 April. Teagasc encourages all farmers to follow @teagascgrass10 on Instagram and ‘X’, @PastureBase on ‘X’ and join the Teagasc Grass10 Pasturebase Ireland Group on Facebook.

The week also coincides with the release of the Teagasc clover booklet, principles for the management and establishment of grass-white clover swards so that the benefits can be achieved at farm level.