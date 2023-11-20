Storm Debi leaves trail of destruction for farmer in Co Galway

Seamus Hanbury attempting to feed meal to Hereford cattle at Powers Cross, Portumna, Co Galway, following storm Debi. \ Odhran Ducie

Sixty strangers save farmer's beetroot crop

A crowd of 60 people answered the call to help harvest 1ac of beetroot on the farm of Joe and Sandra Burns in Killeagh, Co Cork, after a call-out on social media from the farmers. \ Donal O' Leary

Ian Bromley, Lismore, Co Waterford. \ Donal O' Leary

Fionn Budds. \ Donal O' Leary

Ploughing ground and sowing winter barley in Co Cork

Tom Kearney and Jack Murphy, Tallow, Co Waterford, ploughing ground for Ted O'Leary, Curraglass, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

Ted O'Leary sowing a mix of Tardis and Integral winter barley varieties at a rate of 200kg per hectare near Curraglass, Co Cork. \ Donal O'Leary

My Farming Week: Eoin O Muircheartaigh, Curragraigue, Ballydavid, Co Kerry

Eoin Ó Muircheartaigh operates a very successful agri-contracting business. He also farms beef and sheep, and is now hoping to turn his hand to dairy farming. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Kerry beef farmer and contractor Eoin Ó Muircheartaigh took the supreme champion prize at the Dingle fatstock show with a Charolais heifer last week. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Highlights from Hilltown Mart's weekly sheep sale in Co Down

Hilltown Mart's weekly sheep sale in Co Down. \ Houston Green

Jack Haebinson, Hilltown, Co Down, in the ring with lot 80 which went for £120. \ Houston Green

Two-year-old Sean Gamble, Newry, Co Down. \ Houston Green

Kenny Rooney, Mayobridge, and Thomas Magee, Hilltown. \ Houston Green

Harry and Jack McGinn, Hilltown, with Ethan Walsh, Rathfriland. \ Houston Green

Geard Megaw, Mayobridge, alongside Paul McConnell and his grandson Paul, Katesbridge, at Hilltown mart's weekly sheep sale. \ Houston Green

