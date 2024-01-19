Temperatures have been below freezing this week across the country. \ Claire Nash

Friday

Friday will be cold and bright to start, with widespread frost and icy stretches.

Cloud will increase from the west through the afternoon and evening, but it will not be quite as cold as previous days, with afternoon highs of 4°C to 7°C.

Friday night will be cloudy or overcast, with rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards.

It will start off cold, but temperatures will rise to between 5°C and 9°C overnight.

Saturday

A mostly cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain through the morning followed by showers later.

It will be noticeably milder and windier than previous days, with afternoon temperatures of 7°C to 11°C, in fresh southerly winds.

Saturday night will be mostly dry, with lowest temperatures of 2°C to 5°C.

Southerly winds will strengthen fresh to strong overnight.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said that it will be very windy, with spells of heavy rain and very strong, gusty southerly winds on Sunday.

These winds will become westerly later as the rain clears to widespread showers. Highest temperatures of 11°C to 13°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week's beef management notes, beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at DNA calf registration, calving preparation and slurry spreading.

Sheep management

Our sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty looks at health planning, clostridial vaccination and sheep conferences this week.

Dairy management

In this week's dairy notes, Aidan Brennan details genotyping, vaccines and budgeting.

Tillage management

This week, Siobhán Walsh is advising farmers to look up the recommended lists and order seed.