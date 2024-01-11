Temperatures of -4°C have been forecast over the weekend.

Friday

On Friday morning, mist and fog will clear slowly, giving way to a mainly dry day with a few bright or sunny spells.

Daytime temperatures will reach 4°C to 7°C, with light breezes.

Overnight, frost will set in, with temperatures dropping as low as -4°C in some areas. Highest nighttime temperatures will be 2°C.

Saturday

Saturday is expected to be a mostly dry day, with occasional sunny spells throughout the morning. Some drizzle is possible near the south coast.

The afternoon and evening will see patches of light rain or drizzle in the northern half of the country.

Highest daytime temperatures will be 3°C to 7°C, with overnight temperatures of -3 to 2°C.

Sunday

There will be a mostly cloudy start to Sunday, with some light spells of rain or drizzle.

Some sunny spells will develop throughout the day.

Temperatures of 4°C to 7°C are forecast during the day.

Sunday night will be very cold, with lows of -4°C, not exceeding 0°C.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods covers the dates from which farmers can spread slurry again and best practice for slurry spreading, managing stock in cold weather and castrating dairy beef bull calves.

Sheep

Supplementary feeding for ewes to meet nutritional requirements is discussed by Darren Carty. He also has advice for farmers considering winter sheering.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan has advice on preparing for calving, further advice on slurry spreading, as well as fertiliser spreading and the upcoming dates from which farmers can spread.

Tillage

On Tillage, Siobhán Walsh looks at spraying during recent dry weather, calculating seed requirements, taking soil samples, spreading fertiliser on spring versus winter crops and getting the most out of slurry spreading.