Finnegans farm harvest Brussels sprouts in Athcarne, Co Meath. Working as the sun sets, they are clearing the last of the crop in the frost. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

On Friday morning, frost, ice and any mist or fog will gradually clear, according to Met Éireann.

The first day of the meteorological winter will be very cold, with well-scattered wintry showers. Overall, it will be dry though, with sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will be of 2°C to 6°C in light west to northwest breezes.

While most areas will be dry and calm on Friday night, some showers of sleet and snow will occur, mainly across the northwest.

It will be very cold with lowest temperatures of -4°C to 0°C with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches. There will be mist and fog in parts too.

Saturday

Saturday will be another cold day, with frost, ice and a light dusting of snow locally to begin.

Most areas will be dry for daylight hours, with any wintry showers mainly along north and west coasts. Highest temperatures of just 2°C to 6°C in light west to southwest breezes.

During Saturday evening and night, some scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in off the Atlantic, possibly turning wintry in places. Lowest temperatures will be of -3°C to 2°C.

Sunday

Latest indications suggest wet and breezy weather will move up across the country from the southwest on Sunday. It will be coldest in the north, with milder weather possibly moving up from the south, according to Met Éireann.

Management notes

Beef management

This week's beef management notes take a look at the changing ICBF indices and what it means for farmers, fluke control and managing finishing bulls.

Sheep management

Adherence to the Sheep Improvement Scheme reference number is important where the aim is to maximise scheme payments, Darren Carty writes.

Tillage management

Dry weather over the last while has been a help in the fields. There are a lot of dates and rules to remember at present, Siobhán Walsh writes.

Dairy management

Farmers are heading into a third year of high costs and this is an area that needs to be controlled, writes Aidan Brennan.