With another challenging year and high costs, farmers will be keen to see payments reach their bank accounts without any delay.

There are two important weeks coming up in terms of farm payments. Advance payments under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) begin on 16 October 2024. These two schemes are vital to farm income, with just over €845m paid to more than 120,500 farmers in 2024.

The value of the CRISS payment is not expected to change and should remain in the region of about €43/ha, up to a maximum of 30ha.

BISS payments will not change significantly for a large percentage of farmers possessing entitlements, with a unit value around the national average.

However, for some, convergence will continue to bite through further reductions in the unit value of entitlements. There will also be a significant cohort of farmers who will benefit from the recent CAP changes.

Payment under the Eco Scheme will commence a week later, on 24 October 2024.

The scheme is again a vital source of funding, with over €311m paid to some 121,320 farmers. The figure receiving payment in the first instalment was shy of 100,000 farmers for both payments discussed above.

The Eco Scheme payment was originally in the region of €67/ha in 2024. Further funding was subsequently added to payments, but the core element remained the same and this is likely to remain the way for this year’s payment.

ANC payments

Payments continue to issue under the Areas of Natural Constraint. The latest Department of Agriculture scheme payments update shows over €4m paid, to over 1,000 farmers in the last week.

Regular payment runs will continue to take place as cases are cleared for payment.

Payment dates

The target payment dates agreed under the Farmers Charter of Rights for a number of other schemes are summarised below:

CIS-YF and National Reserve: 100% of cleared cases to be paid as a complete payment in early December.

Protein Aid Scheme: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants to be paid as a complete payment in mid-December.

Eco Scheme: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applications to commence on 23 October, or first working day after. Balancing payment early December.

ACRES core payments: Payments to commence by end-November to 100% of cleared cases. Balancing payments before end of May in the following year.

ACRES NPIs and landscape actions: Approval for payment within three months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including any valid supporting documents).

On-Farm Investment Scheme (TAMS 3): Approval for payment within two months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including valid supporting documents). Payment will issue to 100% of cleared cases within three weeks of approval for payment when it has been determined that the work has been completed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme.

SCEP: Payments to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of eligible applicants will commence in mid-December.

Beef welfare: While not listed in the charter, the target payment date for over 23,500 farmers who signed up to the National Beef Welfare Scheme is December 2024.

Sheep welfare: Again, this is not listed in the charter, but the target payment date is December 2024.

Sheep Improvement Scheme: Advance payments: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of eligible applicants to commence in November. Balancing payments in May of following year.

Organic Farming Scheme: Advance payments will commence to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants in early December. Balancing payments when all inspections completed.

Straw Incorporation Measure: Full payment to issue to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants in mid-December.

Forestry grant schemes: 100% payment to cleared cases within six weeks for non-inspection cases, or 12 weeks where inspection is required, in the case of valid/complete applications.

Forestry Premium Scheme: Annual bulk payment in January, but payments continue throughout the year.