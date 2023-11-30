Minister of State Pippa Hackett speaking at Sheep 2023 at Gurteen College, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

Minister of State Pippa Hackett has announced a one-week extension to the Organic Farming Scheme. The new closing date is now 15 December 2023.

Agricultural advisers had expressed serious concerns that the workload of three farm schemes all closing within days of each other posed a risk that some farmers would miss out on scheme places and payments.

Minister Hackett said: “To ensure maximum opportunity for those who are interested in applying during the current scheme window, I have decided to extend the closing date by a further week, to Friday 15 December 2023.

“I have listened to farmers and their advisers on the need for this extension.

“I understand the pressure agricultural advisers are under and the need for time for farmers to make a fully informed decision about switching to organic farming.”

I understand the pressure agricultural advisers are under

The minister added that the series of farm walks, webinars and demonstration events that have taken place across the country this year have generated significant interest from farmers in switching to organic farming.

She also noted that Bord Bia began the largest ever organic advertising campaign last month, which she said would help drive consumer demand in Ireland and farmers should be confident about the future of organic farming in Ireland.

Ireland’s Climate Action Plan aims to see the area farmed organically reach 10% by 2030.

Read more