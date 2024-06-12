West of Ireland farmers are in line to receive a €15m convergence boost, Department of Agriculture figures show.

A Department analysis of payments under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) shows that money is set to flow from 15 counties in the south and east to 11 counties, mainly on the country’s western fringe, as a result of the current CAP (2024-2027).

Detailed payment analysis obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal paints a clearer picture of the impact of 85% flattening. This confirms that Mayo, Kerry and Donegal will be the big winners, with BISS payments to these counties increasing by €3.2m to €3.5m, or by 8% to 9%.

In contrast, Cork – the county with the highest BISS payment – will see its total monies cut by €3.3m, or almost 4%. Overall payments to Tipperary in the coming three years will also fall, dropping by €2.27m, or 4.4%.

When other CAP changes – such as the eco scheme, Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) and capping of payments – are factored in, the payment shift from east to west will be significantly amplified.