The Department of Agriculture has reminded farmers that completed forms regarding the temporary movement of animals for grazing during 2024 or short-term land rental agreements relating to 2024 must be submitted by 31 December 2024.

Farmers can submit the records by e-mail to nitrates@agriculture.gov.ie or by post to nitrates section, water and air quality division, Department of Agriculture, Johnstown Castle, Wexford, Y35 PN52.

The only accepted proof of postage is a Swift post receipt or a registered post receipt.

Dairy bands

The Department has said that a small minority of dairy farmers have not confirmed their herd’s dairy cow band for 2024.

These herds are currently defaulted to the highest excretion rate band of 106kg organic nitrogen per cow per year for 2024 in accordance with the Nitrates Regulations, and previous direct communication from the Department with these farmers.

This band will remain applicable for these herds, unless the herd owner confirms that a different 2024 excretion rate band is appropriate for their herd by the 31 December 2024.

For almost all farmers, a dairy band for 2024 can be confirmed online via the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website, the Department advised.

However, for those who have not consented to their milk data being shared with ICBF, a manual form is available to download on the Department’s website here.

If a manual return is being used, it must be submitted by e-mail to: nitrates@agriculture.gov.ie or by post to the nitrates section at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

Organic manure movements

The Department is also reminding farmers of key deadlines regarding organic manure movements for 2024.

Movements of organic manures in 2024 must be declared by the exporter no later than the 31 December 2024.

To be considered valid, these movements must be verified by the importer by the 14 January 2025.

With the exception of a limited number of justified cases (e.g. deceased herdowner), declaration and verification of these movements must be done on-line via the www.agfood.ie portal.