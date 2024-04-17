There are no maximum amounts of bales specified but fodder amounts sourced should be in line with livestock needs on the holding.

Who is eligible to apply for the Fodder Transport Support Measure?

Farmers who are experiencing a significant forage shortage on their holding and have to source fodder from longer distances.

Must a farmer have livestock to receive aid under the measure?

Yes – the support is being put in place to assist livestock farmers experiencing a fodder shortage.

What are the cut-off dates for the scheme opening, before which fodder is ineligible for the scheme?

Forage purchased prior to 31 March (inclusive) is not eligible for the scheme.

Where will I source the additional forage?

Co-ops throughout the country will be facilitating the Fodder Transport Support Measure.

When and where will application forms be available?

Application forms are available on the Department website under schemes and payments.

What paperwork is involved?

The following documentation needs to be submitted in order to make a valid application:

A completed application form signed by the farmer.

A completed co-op declaration form signed by the co-op.

Who has to source the fodder under the terms of the scheme? Is it the farmer or the co-op?

The sourcing of fodder is a matter between individual co-ops and farmers.

Is it just co-ops or are merchants also involved in the scheme?

Co-ops, including marts, are facilitating the movement of fodder.

Do suckler or sheep farmers who do not have an account with their nearest dairy co-op need to then set up an account?

Essentially, this is a matter to be resolved between the farmer and the individual co-ops.

Is there a list of participating co-ops/merchants or are all obliged to provide the service?

This is a matter for individual co-ops, but it is the understanding of the Department that where sufficient demand exists in an area, co-ops will engage with the scheme by either directly sourcing fodder or facilitating direct farm to farm sales as appropriate.

Regarding the 75km distance, is this a round-trip journey or is it from the farm selling the fodder to the co-op or from the farm selling the fodder to the farmer buying it?

From source to destination.

Can the farmer collect the fodder or is this to be done by the co-op?

The Fodder Transport Support Measure is providing a contribution towards the cost of transporting fodder over distances greater than 75km by a licensed haulier.

Is there a maximum number of bales or tonnes farmers can avail of under the scheme?

If the cost of the fodder amounts to more than what the grant is offering – who am I payable to?

The Fodder Transport Support Measure is providing a contribution towards the cost of transporting fodder over distances greater than 75km by a licensed haulier.

If I am the one selling silage, who pays me (co-op or farmer) and do I get paid before the silage leaves my yard?

The sourcing of fodder is a matter for the co-op and the farmer, and the ensuing transaction is also a matter for the co-op or farmer purchasing the fodder.

If I have silage for sale, is it up to me to contact the co-op or is joining the fodder register enough?

If you have surplus fodder that you wish to make available for sale, please contact your local co-op. Registration with the Teagasc fodder register is also advisable to allow feed to be made available to farmers locally.

Is there a limit to the amount of funding an individual can receive?

Eligibility is dependent on the applicant remaining within the €20,000 individual aid limit in the 2021-24 fiscal years, as set out in Commission Regulation (EU) 1408/2013.

Where any aid awarded exceeds this amount, no payment will issue.

Receipts

Do I need to provide a receipt of fodder purchased?

Receipts in support of purchase of fodder and transport costs must be available for inspection where requested. Documentation must clearly show:

Date of purchase.

Quantity purchased.

Individual/organisation from whom the fodder was sourced.

Haulier receipt.

Closing date and when payment will be received

How soon will payment be made to farmers?

Payments can only issue once a valid application has been received and all the necessary checks have been carried out. Payments will issue directly to the co-ops.

When will farmers be paid under the scheme?

It is expected that payment will issue to the co-ops in early summer.

What is the closing date for receipt of completed applications.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 15 May 2024.

Other payments

What other scheme payments are considered where applying the €20,000 limit as set out under Commission Regulation (EU) 1408/2013 ie De minimis.

BVD Compensation Beef.

BVD Compensation Dairy.

Bovine EID Tag Subsidy Scheme.

Calf Investment Scheme.

Kerry Purebred Cattle Scheme.

Multi Species Sward Measure.

Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme 2022.

Red Clover Silage Measure.

Wexford Flood Damage.

BVD Tag Testing.

National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

National Farm Safety Measure.

Liming Programme.

Shannon Callows.

National Beef Welfare Scheme including IBR.

Long-term Leasing Stamp Duty Relief.

Stock Relief Registered Farm Partnerships.

Ukraine Credit Guarantee Scheme.

MicroFinance Loan Scheme.