France – meat and eggs back on menu

After athletes protested, the organisers of the Paris Olympics ordered 700kg of eggs and a tonne of meat for the Olympic village.

Vietnam – falling rice consumption

The USDA estimates that rice consumption in Vietnam will fall from 21.6m tonnes in marketing year (MY) 2023/24 to 21.4m tonnes in MY 2024/25.

Argentina – end of dairy export taxes

Argentina’s government has announced it will end taxes on dairy exports, which had ranged between 4.5% and 9% and had been suspended until June 2025.

Egypt – wheat tender

Egypt’s general authority for supply commodities has announced a tender for up to 3.8m tonnes of wheat, which has underpinned wheat markets.