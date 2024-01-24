This pen of 13 mixed lambs weighing 42.4kg sold for €131.

Cork Marts Cahir held its weekly sheep sale on Tuesday 23 January. There was a strong entry presented for sale considering the recent storms.

Butchers’ lambs were met with an exceptional trade, with a top call of €184 paid for six Rouge ewe lambs weighing 50kg (€3.68/kg). Other notable prices in this category included five lambs weighing 51.5kg selling for €178 (€3.46/kg).

Factory lambs also sold very well and ranged from €133 to highs of €157. Sample lots include 12 clean lambs weighing 45kg selling for €143 (€3.18/kg) and four ram lambs weighing 47kg selling for €150 (€3.19/kg).

Forward store lambs were in high demand with sample prices including nine clean lambs weighing 38.5kg selling for €118 (€3.04/kg), nine Scotch wether lambs weighing 38.5kg selling for €116 (€3.01/kg) and seven clean Charollais lambs weighing 39.5kg making €127 (€3.21/kg).

Factory agents battled it out for well-fleshed and heavy cull ewes which reached highs of €190 for two Suffolk-type ewes weighing 102kg (€1.86/kg). Another similar lot of three Texel-cross ewes weighing 101kg sold for €188 (€1.86/kg).

There was also a selection of in-lamb ewes on offer with a bunch of eight three- and four-year-old Texel ewes near lambing selling for €164/head.

In pictures

This pen of six hoggets weighing 39.3kg sold for €109.

This pen of four clean lambs weighing 43kg sold for €141.

This pen of five ewe lambs weighing 44.5kg sold for €145.

This pair of pedigree Charollais ewe lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €142.

This pen of five ram lambs weighing 42.8kg sold for €130.

This pair of ewe lambs weighing 35.5kg sold for €114.

This pen of five clean lambs weighing 39.4kg sold for €133.