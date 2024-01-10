This pen of 14 ram lambs weighing 50kg sold for €157 (€3.14/kg).

Dowra Mart in Co Cavan returned to trading after the Christmas break last Friday 5 January for its weekly sheep sale. There was just over 1,600 sheep for sale, which benefited from a special entry of 50 young ewes and 75 lambs at foot which typically averaged €160 to €180.

Eleven aged ewes with 11 lambs at foot sold for €175 each, while eight ewes carrying 11 lambs sold for €160 each.

Fat lambs were a solid trade and saw a massive improvement across the board, with prices up €5/head on average. This is in keeping with trends around the country, where the sheep trade has seen a welcome boost.

Twenty-seven ewe lambs weighing 54kg topped out at €160.50 and this was followed by a group of 33 ram lambs weighing 47kg that sold for €153.50 and 12 lambs weighing 46kg that sold for €153.

Factory buyers around the ring were fit and the good-quality fat lambs weighing around the 50kg mark typically sold from €150 to €160.

Forward store lambs also met a decent trade, with those weighing around the 40kg mark achieving prices from €110 to tops of €126.50, which was secured for a bundle of 10 lambs weighing 41kg. Other high prices in this section saw three lambs weighing 40kg sell for €123.50, while the hammer fell for another 10 lambs weighing 40kg at €119.

In pictures

This pen of 26 ram lambs weighing 51kg sold for €154.50 (€3.03/kg).

This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighing 42kg sold for €125.50 (€2.99/kg).

This pen of 27 ewe lambs weighing 54kg sold for €160.50 (€2.97/kg).

This pen of 23 ram lambs weighing 51kg sold for €158 (€3.10/kg).