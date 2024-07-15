There has been some variability in the sheep trade in recent days, both in deadweight and liveweight sales.

Reports indicate that some factories have pulled quotes by a further 15c/kg to 20c/kg, leaving base quotes at a range of €6.80/kg to €6.85/kg and opening prices for quality assured lambs at €7/kg.

Meanwhile, other plants are reported as maintaining their base quote at €7/kg, with opening prices for quality assured lambs upwards of €7.10/kg.

Producers are being advised to secure the best quote available before moving sheep and bargain hard on price.

Regular sellers and groups are securing returns ranging from €7.10/kg to €7.20/kg, with prices at the top end of the market rising to €7.30/kg.

Mart sales

Reports from sheep sales held over the weekend and on Monday paint a similar picture of variability in the trade.

Ennis Mart in Co Clare reported a much sharper tone to its trade on Monday, noting that prices were up anywhere from €5 to €10/head, depending on the type of lamb on offer.

The mart said the greatest improvement was seen for heavier fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 50kg.

Lambs weighing 50kg to 54kg sold in the main from €164 to €177, with several lots of heavier lambs weighing over 56kg rising to €190 and a few choice lots over 60kg selling to €200.

Top-quality fleshed lambs weighing 46kg to 48kg sold from €150 to €159, with some plainer-quality lambs weighing 50kg also falling within this range.

Lighter lots weighing 43kg to 44kg sold anywhere from €130 to €145, depending on condition.

Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Mart recorded a slightly larger entry of 520 head on Monday.

Heavier lambs weighing 52kg to 56kg sold in a wide range from €154 to €180, with quality having a major influence on prices paid, while lambs weighing 46kg to 48kg sold from €152 to €167.

Lambs weighing 42kg to 44kg sold in the main from €142 to €150/head.

Athenry Mart

A large entry of lambs in Athenry Mart met a livelier trade than the previous week.

Good-quality fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 50kg sold from €157 to €164, with a small selection of superior-quality lots topping the €170 mark.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 48kg sold from €152 to €158 in the main, with lambs lacking flesh selling back to €147 to €148/head.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade is steady, with quotes remaining from €3.80/kg to €4/kg on average for heavier ewes.

Top-quality heavy ewes are selling in cases to €4.20/kg to €4.40/kg in abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade.

Lighter ewes less than 30kg are quoted in cases back to €3.60/kg to €3.70/kg.

The mart trade remains a good alternative outlet for good-quality ewes, with prices ranging from €1.80/kg to €2/kg liveweight.