Upward momentum in the sheep trade continues this week, with prices increasing by another 10c/kg.

Reports indicate that Dawn Meats in Ballyhaunis has increased its base quote for Tuesday to €7.30/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

Kepak has lifted to a similar opening level, according to farmer returns, while, at the top end of the market, Kildare Chilling is reported as quoting a base of €7.50/kg plus its 10c/kg QA payment to a carcase weight limit of 22.5kg. Ballon Meats is on a similar price.

Other plants have moved in the main to 23kg carcase weight. The two ICM plants in Camolin and Navan remain on a base of €7.10/kg plus their 20c/kg QA payment.

Reports from sellers and producer group procurement officials report producers being reluctant to move at such prices and holding out for higher returns.

At the top end of the market, sellers handling significant numbers of lambs and possessing greater negotiating power are securing returns ranging from €7.50/kg to upwards of €7.70/kg, which is also frustrating groups limited to prices at the lower end of this range.

Mart trade

The mart trade is also gradually moving upwards, with prices in sales held over the weekend and on Monday up by €2 to €3 on average.

Top-quality fleshed lambs weighing 50kg to 54kg are trading from €167 to €174/head on average, with heavier and superior-quality lots rising to €180 and over in cases. Lambs lacking flesh are trading back to the low €160s.

Kilkenny Mart recorded an easier trade on Monday compared with last week’s exceptional prices, where returns hit €200/head. Auctioneer George Candler reported that the absence of agents purchasing lambs for live export resulted in lower competition. Lambs weighing 51kg upwards sold on average from €165 to €176, with a top call of €186 for top-quality 52kg lambs.

Ennis Mart recorded a lower entry of 452 head, with a sharp trade resulting in a 100% clearance.

The best-quality lambs weighing 50kg to 53kg are reported as trading from €176 to the high €180s with butcher or wholesale buyer demand exceeding supply.