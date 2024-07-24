There has been some movement in base quotes at the lower end of the market this week, with quotes rising by 10c/kg and coming closer to being reflective of opening prices.

Producers continue to contend with an absence of official quotes, with only the two Irish Country Meats (ICM) plants and Ballon Meats included.

The two ICM plants in Camolin and Navan are quoting a base of €6.90/kg plus the plants 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus. The plants have also increased their carcase weight payment limit by 0.5kg to 22kg. Ballon Meats, meanwhile, remains on an all-in quote of €7.20/kg.

Reports from the West point to Kepak increasing its base quote by 10p/kg, with most negotiations said to be starting at a base of €6.95/kg plus 15c/kg QA payment.

While reports from local suppliers trading with Kildare Chilling show the plant quoting a base of €7.20/kg, plus their 10c/kg QA payment.

The movement in quotes should help producer groups come closer in line with prices paid towards the higher end of the market.

Significant variation remains, however, between groups with prices ranging from €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg for R-grading lambs, and up to €7.40/kg where conformation bonuses are included.

It is a similar story for regular sellers handling significant numbers with agents securing more favourable payment terms.

This is reflected in a greater appetite at mart sales and a willingness to compete with greater intensity.

Numbers on the ground appear tighter and this is reflected in last week’s kill falling back by over 4,500 head and recorded at 46,002 sheep.

This is 4,960 head lower than the corresponding week in 2023, with year-to-date throughput now running over 175,000 head lower.

The yearly difference in last week’s kill is being underpinned by the lamb kill of 39,383 head running 4,644 head lower. The hogget kill of 940 head is steady on the previous week.

Reports indicate hoggets are trading anywhere from €6/kg to upwards of €6.50/kg for hoggets deemed to meet desired specs.

Last week’s ewe kill increased on the previous week and at 5,679 head is similar to throughput for week 29 in 2023. Factory agents have shown a greater appetite for ewes, but are still losing out in mart sales to buyers purchasing ewes for exporting live.

Quotes in the main factory plants remain at €4/kg, but up to €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg is being paid at the higher end of the market in plants / abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade.

Producers with heavy ewes should weigh up if the mart or factory is the best outlet. Maximum carcase weight limits should also be confirmed, with reports of some sellers with greater negotiating power exceeding standard weight cut-off ranging in the main from 43kg to 46kg.

Northern trade

Base quotes have increased by 20p/kg to £5.80/kg (€6.91/kg) for Thursday. The trade has been boosted by the presence of buyers from Britain active in mart sales in recent days.

Sellers and groups handling large numbers are securing 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher.