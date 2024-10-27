Hundreds of sheep were killed by dogs last year. \ Jack Caffrey

Over 420 animals on farms were maimed or killed by dogs in 2023, new data from the Department of Rural Development shows.

At least 364 sheep, 11 cattle and 49 birds on poultry farms were maimed, killed or put down as a result of injuries sustained in dog attacks last year.

Some 276 incidents of livestock worrying by dogs were recorded in 2023. This is a 3% increase on 2022 and a record number of attacks since 2019, the first year such incidents started to be recorded.

Over 700 animals attacked

Over 730 animals were attacked by dogs in 2023, including over 450 sheep, more than 230 cattle and at least 38 birds.

The highest number of incidents recorded per county last year was in Cork, where 62 incidents of livestock worrying were recorded.

The data shows that over 300 sheep and cattle were attacked in 2023, with 115 sheep and 11 cattle being injured or killed as a result in the county.

Fifty sheep and 10 cattle were attacked by dogs in Longford last year, with five sheep dying as a result.

In Galway, 16 incidents of livestock worrying were reported, with 94 sheep and seven birds attacked. Seventy-seven of the sheep were killed or maimed, with all seven birds killed.

Fines

A total of 1,858 on-the-spot fines were issued last year to dog owners for a range of issues relating to dogs. These fines can be issued for livestock worrying, as well as to dog owners who do not have a dog licence and for dog fouling.

Less than half of these fines were paid last year, with only 631 paid.

The figures relate to incidents reported to local authorities. The department has said it intends to further refine the data in future reports to include the number and types of livestock lost as a result of dog attacks.