The IFA insists that tight supplies and a strong mart trade justify a further lift in sheep factory prices.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Adrian Gallagher has stated that lamb prices increased by 10c/kg this week on the back of factory struggles to fill buoyant demand.

“Supplies of suitably finished lambs are extremely tight on the ground as weekly spring lamb throughput continues to fall,” the Donegal farmer said.

Gallagher referenced a 9% fall in total factory throughput so far this year as evidence of these tight supplies, as well as a slump in volumes produced in the EU and the UK.

He called on sheep processors to “stand firm” to command high prices from the buyers of Irish lamb.

The sheep chair commented that prices of up to €8.00/kg are being paid for quality lambs, but that a range of €7.60 to €7.90/kg is currently being received by farmers.

With a strong mart activity putting a base under the trade, Gallagher urged farmers not to feel pressured to offload lambs needing further finishing.

Sustained factory price rises are needed if farmers are to remain active around the ring at store sales if these same factories want supplies into the rest of the year, he added.

“Lower volumes here, and reduced imports of lamb from outside the EU to our key export markets, will help underpin the trade for the remainder of the year.”

This week, Irish Farmers Journal sheep editor Darren Carty reports that the sheep trade remains buoyant, despite factory agents’’ attempts to limit prices.

