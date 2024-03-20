Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of sheep from the Gortamore area in Co Donegal.

It is understood that seven in-lamb ewes were taken from a field in the area sometime on Saturday 9 March.

The ewes are branded with a faded red mark and are tagged.

Currently no arrests have been made in relation to the theft, gardaí said in a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Anyone with any relevant information in relation to the theft of these animals we ask them to make contact with Milford gardaí on 074-9153060.