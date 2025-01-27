There will be no sheep kill at Kepak Athleague on Monday as a result of a power outage.

The Roscommon factory is among the 278,000 without electricity as a result of the damaging winds from storm Éowyn.

Monday’s sales at Carrigallen Mart and Elphin Mart will go ahead if power is restored.

Loughrea Mart cancelled its cattle sale on Saturday as it was also without electricity. Phone lines and broadband at the Galway mart were also down.

Thousands of homes, farms and businesses remain without power as a result of the storm. Some 109,000 households are without water, due to loss of supply from power outages.

Farmers around the country are counting the cost of the storm damage, with sheds damaged from the destructive winds.

Forestry

Meanwhile, Maurice Ryan, the director of the forestry management company Green Belt, has said that most insurance companies will not cover wind damage on forestry plantations that are over 20 years of age.

While it is yet unknown the extent of the damage storm Éowyn has had on forestry plantations, the west has been hit the worst.

