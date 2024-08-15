Irish farmers are incredibly popular among exhibitors at EuroTier, the leading exhibition for livestock technology, as they are not only foresighted and willing to try new solutions but they also have excellent conditions for grassland production, an extensive exhibition at EuroTier.

With more than 2,000 exhibitors across 13 halls on over 54 acres of exhibition space, as well as a broad conference programme, EuroTier has plenty to offer Irish farmers.

The exhibition covers all livestock species, which means Irish dairy, beef, pig, and poultry producers will be able to explore not only equipment, housing, genetics and feed solutions but also the practical details behind trending topics in animal husbandry.

Key focus areas of the exhibition include housing and feeding technology, feed – including grazing grass – and operating resources as well as animal welfare, sustainability, automation, robotics and digitalisation.

“Because EuroTier presents so many solutions and ideas, and you are just bound to find the exact solution that fits your farm, I expect the attendance of Irish farmers this year to be in the large numbers. Additionally, the networking and exchanging of ideas with other farmers on how to build resilience against bad weather are attracting Irish farmers to EuroTier, too,” says Angelina Laas, area manager for Ireland and the UK, EuroTier.

Guided by the theme 'We innovate animal farming', the trade fair offers an international programme, with conferences and talks on the latest developments in cattle, pig and poultry production as well as on the cross-industry topics of alternative proteins, genetics, feed and operating resources, husbandry and feeding systems, digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation as well as processing and marketing.

Ticket shop for visitors now open

The ticket shop for EuroTier 2024 has already opened. The DLG (German Agricultural Society) recommends purchasing online admission tickets in advance of the exhibition. At around €10 savings per ticket compared to buying at the door, the advantage is significant. Visitors can choose between a day ticket and a season ticket.

A 'Green Day Ticket' can be purchased for a small surcharge. The proceeds support reforestation programmes in Germany. Day tickets are valid for one day on any chosen day between 12 and 15 November. The season tickets are valid for daily admission on each of the four days, from November 12 to 15. Link to the ticket shop: https://www.messe-ticket.de/DLG-SHOP/ET24/Shop#

Free tickets up for grabs

EuroTier is offering 25 free tickets to the first Irish visitors who can answer the following question correctly: How many hectares does EuroTier 2024 cover?

Please send your answer to Angelina Laas at expo@dlg.org with your name and occupation. Angelina will then choose the 25 winners.

International Visitors' Lounge

Irish farmers are welcome to take a break and benefit from a free soft drink at the International Visitors’ Lounge at EuroTier. Located at the DLG Stand in hall 13, the lounge is a gathering point for international visitors to sit down and relax or simply plan their next move to explore innovative technology.

Organised travel and attractive accommodation options

Travel options to EuroTier 2024 from Ireland are easy and reasonably priced. Most Irish farmers arrive by plane from Dublin to Düsseldorf or Hamburg. Public transport is convenient to use and is geared towards international travellers. In addition, an exclusive EuroTier/EnergyDecentral airport shuttle service in Hanover airport is available to visitors at €25 each way. Hotel accommodation can be booked via Deutsche Messe's 'Selected Hotel Programme' among other providers. Alternatively, budget rooms in the surrounding area can be booked via the Get2Fairs room agency. More information on travel and accommodation: https://www.eurotier.com/en/the-trade-fair/travel-accommodation.

DLG also works with partners in many countries to help visitors plan their travel. The organiser of EuroTier cooperates in Ireland with four travel partners who each offer flexible travel packages that complement each other. For information on this: https://www.eurotier.com/en/the-trade-fair/travel-accommodation/travel-partners

Innovations and premieres showing trends

The many world premieres and award-winning technologies is a major draw for Irish farmers.

At past EuroTier editions, the winning awards testify to the kind of inspiring and often surprising innovations that Irish farmers can experience at the show. Recent ones include:

A teat cup liner for dairy cattle that detects pressure differences and allows air to equalise as needed. This prevents injuries by avoiding high head vacuum, ascent and stress on large teats or unwanted air ingress on small teats.

A monitoring system that analyses sounds in the pig pen to detect any developing respiratory tract diseases so that early treatment can ensue.

The allantoic fluid in poultry eggs can be now sampled to determine in ovo sexing.

Black soldier fly reared for feed have a greater survival rate if they are fed the liquid matter in the right density and mix. This process is now automated.

Interactive displays of livestock topics

In a selection of DLG-Spotlights, organised by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) – organiser of EuroTier, exhibitors will jointly present solutions that offer increased efficiency, sustainability and animal welfare:

The international marketplace for top genetics 'TopTierTreff' presents breeding animals from leading companies and organisations in the dairy and beef cattle breeding.

Autonomous agricultural systems are becoming increasingly important for practical farming. This year's Barn Robot Event is dedicated to the topic of automatic feed pushing in dairy housing.

In the 'AI on poultry farms' spotlight, exhibitors will showcase innovative and solutions based on artificial intelligence for improving animal welfare, animal health, performance and energy efficiency in poultry production.

The 'pig farming without tail docking' spotlight will provide information on industry solutions and best-practice examples from a range of countries.

Expert Stages: Hotspots for cattle, pigs and poultry

Once again several event series comprise expert speakers, who present the technical trends of the various livestock species.

The 'Expert Stage Poultry' will explore innovations and trends in poultry production and breeding, animal health, feeding and marketing.

The 'Pig Expert Stage' will offer visitors a compact overview of the latest developments in breeding, feeding, husbandry and climate control systems in animal housing.

The expert sessions on 'Direct farm sales and on-farm slaughter' will cover topics like mobile slaughter, legal framework conditions, marketing strategies and economic aspects of direct farm sales.

At the DLG stand and on the other expert stages, several sessions on selected cattle topics are on the programme.

Further exhibition highlights include:

The 'agrifood start-ups' area presents innovative industry solutions from entrepreneurial companies while working as a networking venue for start-ups and investors.

In the DLG.Prototype.Club, teams of software engineers solve technical challenges set by exhibitors that will result in workable prototypes on show.

Producing indoor, often without soil

This EuroTier will introduce 'Inhouse Farming - Feed & Show', a dedicated feature on indoor farming, also known as Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). The new show will present self-contained agricultural systems, like vertical and indoor farming. An example includes an indoor system that can produce 1.5 tons of barley grass in seven days for fodder in a small space with only the required amount water, no soil, minimal energy and, above all, no harsh harvest conditions to contend with.

Focus on renewable energy for on-farm production

EnergyDecentral trade fair for renewable energies like biogas and biomethane, photovoltaic and agrivoltaics will take place in parallel with EuroTier. Farmers can explore suitable options for on-farm supply or for the regional energy network.

International congresses, conferences and events for farmers

EuroTier is the venue where livestock farmers, agribusiness leaders and experts gather to network and exchange ideas. Conferences and evening events include the International Cattle & Pig Event, the International Poultry Conference, the International Poultry Event, the Animal Health Event and an international conference on animal husbandry topics from Ukraine and Moldova. A mix of international keynote speeches, round tables, award ceremonies and associated networking events invites visitors to exchange ideas in a relaxed atmosphere.

Award-winning innovations – inspiring people

As part of EuroTier, the DLG will be presenting three leading international awards for innovative animal husbandry technology: The 'Innovation Award EuroTier' recognises innovations ready for practical farm use and underlines the importance of modern technical solutions for livestock farming. The 'Animal Welfare Award', a distinction of the EuroTier Innovation Awards, recognises products and services that meet the requirements for higher animal welfare standards and improved animal health to a particularly high degree. Pioneering work and concepts for sustainable animal husbandry and decentralised energy production are honoured with the 'DLG-Agrifuture Concept Winner Award', evaluated by an international jury. The international 'Women in Ag Award' honours inspiring women from agriculture, agribusiness, education, technology and research. The best channels from YouTuber, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram will receive the 'DLG Agri Influencer Award'.

About DLG

With more than 31,000 members, DLG is a politically independent and non-profit organisation. DLG draws on an international network of some 3,000 food and agricultural experts. Through its subsidiary, DLG International, DLG has subsidiaries in nine countries and also organises over 30 regional agricultural and livestock exhibitions worldwide. DLG’s leading international exhibitions, EuroTier for livestock farming and Agritechnica for agricultural machinery, which are held every two years in Hanover, Germany, provide international impetus for the local trade fairs. Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, DLG conducts practical trials and tests to keep its members informed of the latest developments. DLG’s sites include DLG's International Crop Production Centre, a 600-hectare test site in Bernburg-Strenzfeld, Germany and the DLG Test Centre, Europe's largest agricultural machinery test centre for Technology and Farm Inputs, located in Gross-Umstadt, Germany. DLG bridges the gap between theory and practice, as evidenced by more than 40 working groups of farmers, academics, agricultural equipment companies and organisations that continually compare advances in knowledge in specific areas such as irrigation and precision farming. www.dlg.org