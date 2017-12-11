Temperatures to drop to -4Â°C on Monday night

Sign in to your account
Temperatures to drop to -4°C on Monday night

By on
Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow low temperature warning for the country, following the weekendâ€™s bitterly cold weather and snow.
Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow low temperature warning for the country, following the weekendâ€™s bitterly cold weather and snow.

A status yellow low temperature warning has been issued by Met Ã‰ireann for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Air temperatures overnight will range between zero and -4Â°C.

Monday will remain very cold, but many areas will be dry, with sunny spells. Scattered wintry showers are forecast mainly across the north and west, with rain or sleet.

Lying snow and ice will persist in places, with temperatures not rising about 6Â°C.

On Monday night isolated wintry showers in the northwest will die out and a dry night is forecast, with widespread severe frost returning and temperatures dipping down to -4Â°C.

On Sunday night, temperatures dropped to -6.3Â°C in Gurteen in Tipperary and -5.3Â°C in Mullingar, Westmeath.

