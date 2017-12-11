Temperatures to drop to -4Â°C on Monday night
A status yellow low temperature warning has been issued by Met Ã‰ireann for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Air temperatures overnight will range between zero and -4Â°C.
Monday will remain very cold, but many areas will be dry, with sunny spells. Scattered wintry showers are forecast mainly across the north and west, with rain or sleet.
Lying snow and ice will persist in places, with temperatures not rising about 6Â°C.
On Monday night isolated wintry showers in the northwest will die out and a dry night is forecast, with widespread severe frost returning and temperatures dipping down to -4Â°C.
Some minimum temperatures from our stations around the country last night:— Met Ã‰ireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2017
Casement (Dublin) -6.6Â°C
Gurteen (Tipp) -6.3Â°C
Mullingar -5.3Â°C
Mt.Dillon (Roscommon) -5.1Â°C
Markree (Sligo) -4.6Â°C
Athenry -3.3Â°C
Cork Airport -2.0Â°C
Belmullet 0.7Â°C
Malin Head 2.1Â°C#Sneachta #Snow pic.twitter.com/CIuGVmAfwQ
On Sunday night, temperatures dropped to -6.3Â°C in Gurteen in Tipperary and -5.3Â°C in Mullingar, Westmeath.
Weekly weather: a cold week ahead with severe frosts
Is your farm ready for severe frost?