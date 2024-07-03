Tillage Industry Ireland (TII) has welcomed that an implementation plan is being put in place for the Food Vision Tillage Group report, but said that actions in the report need to be implemented as soon as possible as winter planting for the 2025 season will begin in six weeks.

The first two actions in the Food Vision report, described by TII as “critical”, are to introduce a tillage expansion and sustainability scheme and to put in place an immediate financial package to support the sector in the 2024 growing season.

Grain prices have fallen dramatically in recent weeks and this, coupled with the past two years of poor weather, is putting farmers under pressure financially.

The group said that tillage farmers need scheme details ahead of the planting season. Harvest will be in full swing in the coming days and planting of winter oilseed rape will begin in six weeks. TII said farmers need direction ahead of this time.

It was noted that a huge amount of work had gone into the report and should not be allowed to fall by the wayside. The group also said clarity is needed on when the tillage payment of €100/ha announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will be paid to farmers.