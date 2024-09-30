Quinns of Baltinglass has announced the company's harvest grain prices for 2024.

The company is the first out of the blocks with feed grain prices this season.

It is the first major feed grains buyer in the country to announce prices.

The prices are listed below and are base prices excluding VAT.

Barley and wheat are paid on a moisture content of 20%, while oats are paid at a moisture content of 18% and oilseed rape at 9%.

Quinns of Baltinglass harvest prices 2024:

Feed barley - €190/t.

Feed wheat - €200/t.

Amity barley assembled for malting - €210/t.

Feed oats - €195/t.

Oilseed rape - €442/t.

The beans price will be announced in the coming weeks, as crops are only starting to be harvested in the catchment area.

For the coming season, Quinns has announced that the company will provide grain suppliers with regular forward pricing options.