Evan Leeper on his farm in Springfield, Illinois, US back in May. He was chatting grain markets with his ADM representative Charlotte when we visited.

On this week’s tillage podcast we hear from Evan Leeper, a farmer in Springfield, Illinois in the US taking part in a regenerative agriculture programme with ADM.

We hear how crops are looking in Co Laois and look and what might be causing stress and increased BYDV levels.

Grain markets moved down this week. We look at what’s impacting on markets, check out this week’s paper and have the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can sign up the the Irish Farmers Journal's Footprint Farmers Walk on Pádraig Connery's farm here.

