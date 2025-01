We talk about carbon payments on this week's podcast. \ CJN

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we chat to Lyndon Cathers of Soil Capital on how the company’s partnership with Boortmalt works and how farmers will be paid for carbon and environmentally farming practices.

We also report from the Dairygold and Kerry tillage conferences, chat about planting beans with Liam Leahy and have the grain price and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

