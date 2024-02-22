Crop walk held at Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow, on 13 February 2024. Teagasc advisers and researchers spoke to the farmers in attendance about thin crops or bare patches in crops, re-planting options and choosing the correct level of inputs for a profitable crop. \ Claire Nash

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we report from the Tirlán grain awards.

We have all the details on new research from Teagasc and Tirlán on the carbon footprint of Irish grain.

We ask Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon about funding more of this research and where things stand on the three-crop rule.

Syngenta’s Andy Cunningham joins us to tell us about Vixeran, a new bio-fertiliser to improve nitrogen use efficiency.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

You can listen to the podcast here: