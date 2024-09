Martin Shortall of Shortall Agri avoiding rain showers when harvesting Planet spring barley in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Tuesday of this week with the help of Seán Gorman. So far, the April-sown spring barley has been yielding about 2.8t/ac at just over 20% moisture for Shortall Agri. \ Claire Nash

On this week’s show, we run through a survey on harvest progress which we carried out with agronomists across the country.

We chat to Tim Sheil of Bolgers Agri in Co Wexford to hear how things are looking in the southeast.

As always, we run through the tillage stories in this week’s paper, from forage crops to budget submissions, grain prices and weather.

You can listen to the podcast here.