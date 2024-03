Crop walk held at Teagasc Oak Park, Carlow on the 13 February 2024. Teagasc advisErs and researchers spoke to the farmers in attendance about Thin crops or bare patches in crops, re-planting options and choosing the correct level of inputs for a profitable crop. \ Claire Nash

On this week’s show we talk fieldwork, hear about a request for €60m in funding for tillage, forage crop options and welcome the From the Tramline farmers for 2024.

We caught up with Teagasc tillage adviser Conor O’Callaghan at a recent Teagasc Signpost walk on Kepak’s farm in Co Meath.

As always, we bring you the latest news, grain market and weather reports.

The Irish Farmers Journal Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

