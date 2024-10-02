The group has questioned why the tillage sector did not receive the €60m for 2024 that it was asking for. \ Odhran Ducie

The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has criticised the lack of supports handed out to tillage farmers in Budget 2025.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe announced a €40/acre payment for all tillage and field-grown crops and confirmed that the Straw Incorporation Measure will return to its original state in 2025.

The group has welcomed these decisions, but it has questioned why the tillage sector did not receive the €60m for 2024 that it was asking for.

In its statement, the IGGG said it was disappointed by how “the budget lacked any tillage vision".

“Tillage farmers are left pondering is there any real planning ongoing for the tillage sector by this Government?”

Some tillage farmers can also receive additional supports from the new €10m funding given to the organics sector or the €5m allocated to open the forgotten farmers scheme.

The group added that the lack of measures implemented in the budget "do not bode well for politicians" if there is an upcoming general election.

“[The] IGGG's budget submission was based on the future security of tillage farmers - this Government will be looking for votes soon to stay in power into the future, but the budget lacked any clarity as to the future of the tillage sector.”

