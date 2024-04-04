John Hughes plants beans across the country with a Claydon direct drill. He was planting on Tuesday 2 April.

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we joined contractor John Hughes from Co Kilkenny on the tractor when he was out planting beans on Tuesday 2 April.

He sows beans from Wexford to Westmeath and has a busy time ahead when the weather picks up.

We have the latest tillage news and chat with renewables editor Stephen Robb about the upcoming Irish Farmers Journal Renewables Roadshow.

As always, we have the grain market and weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: