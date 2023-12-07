Dr Scott Irwin joins us on this week's show to chat about his new book.

On this week’s show, we chat to Dr Scott Irwin. Scott is the chair of agricultural marketing at the University of Illinois.

He grew up on a farm in Iowa and still manages the grain marketing end of the business.

He recently wrote a book - Back to the Futures: Crashing Dirt Bikes, Chasing Cows and Unravelling the Mystery of Commodity Futures Markets.

The book helps to explain grain marketing and futures markets through stories from Scott’s life and childhood.

In the podcast, he covers everything from sprint car racing to onion markets and speculators to grain elevators and crop insurance.

Scott has some top tips for Irish farmers on grain trading and he even has some exclusive news for us.

You can listen to the podcast here.