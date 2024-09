The weighbridge was busy at Stradbally Town and Country for the last few days.

In this special harvest podcast, we visited a busy harvest intake in Co Laois and hear how things went in what was the peak weekend of harvest 2024 last weekend.

Stradbally Town and Country’s Martin McDonald talks malting barley in his 36th harvest.

As always, we bring you all the news from the paper, grain prices and have the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

