Teagasc has released crop area estimates for the 2025 season and winter cereal area has recovered.

Winter cereal area has been estimated up by 26,700ha (63,500ac) from the 2024 season. Teagasc released the estimates with its harvest report.

Winter wheat area has taken the biggest increase moving from 40,800ha in 2024 to an estimated 55,000ha in 2025 (up 14,200ha).

Winter barley area is estimated to have increased from 43,000ha to 50,000ha, an increase of 7,000ha.

Winter oats area has been estimated up from 7,500ha in 2024 to 12,000ha in 2025, an increase of 4,500ha. You can see the full breakdown of area estimates in Table 1.

Oilseed rape

Oilseed rape area took a hit this year. It is estimated to have dropped from 15,100ha to 10,000ha by Teagasc. The large area of spring crops and the late harvest is likely to have contributed to this decline.

2022

Winter cereal area peaked in 2022 at 149,400ha, dropped to 114,100ha in 2023, 91,300ha in 2024 and has now recovered back to 117,000ha for the 2025 season.