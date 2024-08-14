Michael Hogan and his son Ciarán harvesting 12 acres of hybrid rye at Ballinderry Park, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary. The crop was averaging 3.75t/acre with a moisture content of 17%. \ Odhran Ducie

The winter wheat harvest has started across the country and some farmers started off at high moisture levels of 22% or higher.

By Saturday, crops hit around 20% and by Sunday and into this week many were cutting at around 17% moisture.

Yield reports look to be generally around the 3.5t/ac to 4.5t/ac mark, but most crops are between 3.5t/ac and 4t/ac.

A clearer picture will come as farmers finish harvesting in the coming days. KPH levels were reported to be in the mid-70s.

Rain this week will make it harder to get straw baled after the combine, but some of last week’s crops have been baled.

Malting quality

Early-sown spring barley crops are reported to be coming in at around 3t/ac, with some reports of 3.5t/ac.

So far, malting quality looks to be reached with low protein contents and no other quality issues.

Winter oilseed rape yield reports started off badly last week from 1.3t/ac to 1.7t/ac, but as the harvest moved on more crops were hitting 2t/ac and 2.2t/ac.

However, there are farmers looking at crops of 1t/ac or slightly over it.