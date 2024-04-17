The enormity of how far behind tillage farmers are on workload is no great secret. At the very hint of land drying out, tillage farmers are being forced to get work completed, even if not ideal.

The seasonal clock is against them. However, the best operators will stay calm, stay eating and sleeping regularly and not try to burn the candle at both ends.

The forecast looks settled, so make a realistic work plan. If this involves a one off crop change for 2024, don’t sweat it. Do the best you can. Without a healthy farmer none of this will happen. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to call for help.