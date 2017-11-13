Weekly weather: a changeable week ahead

It will be mostly cloudy this week, with temperatures dropping on Thursday, bringing frost to many areas.

Monday

After a calm chilly start, frost affecting inland areas will clear and most places will be dry today, according to Met Éireann.

Some hazy sunshine is forecast during the morning over the south and east, but cloud will increase. After a chilly start, temperatures will recover to range 8°C to 12°C by afternoon.

Outbreaks of rain will develop over the north and northwest during the afternoon and southwest breezes will freshen.

Other than scattered patches of drizzle and rain, Monday night will have good dry spells, with mild and misty conditions in a moderate southwest wind. Lowest temperatures will range between 6°C to 9°C.

Tuesday

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy. A few outbreaks of rain are to occur, but much of the day will be dry.

Low cloud cover and mist will shroud hills, Met Éireann has said, with top temperatures of 10°C to 13°C.

Tuesday night is expected to be overcast and mild with a moderate southwest breeze. It will be dry apart from a few spots of drizzle near Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday

Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy, but other than a little light rain over western counties, most areas will be dry.

Southwest breezes will freshen somewhat, but it’ll be mild.

Thursday

Like Wednesday, Thursday is forecast to be another cloudy, mild day.

A batch of rain is expected to arrive in the west during the morning and will spread east to all parts as the day goes on.

The rain will be heavy for a while, but will have cleared east from everywhere by evening. It’ll turn noticeably colder then and frost will form in many areas on Thursday night.

Friday and the weekend

Current indications from Met Éireann suggest a lot of dry weather for Friday and next weekend as winds swing around to the northwest.

However showers will often affect places near north and west coasts, whereas midlands, east and south will be brighter with sunshine, though at the expense of night frosts.

