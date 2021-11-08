Although the fluke forecast for the Republic of Ireland is yet to be published, the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) has already warned of a medium to high risk of infection in Northern Ireland this autumn and winter.

Infection may cause reduced and slower liveweight gain and poor carcase formation in growing cattle.

Studies have also shown that subclinical liver fluke infection in breeding stock can result in reduced fertility, longer calving intervals and an increase in metabolic diseases post-calving.

“Concerns around anthelmintic resistance mean that the industry is adopting a more responsible approach to parasite treatment. Rather than treating frequently at set intervals, farmers are being encouraged to treat less often and only where necessary,” explained Norbrook veterinary adviser Maura Langan.

“Individual treatment plans should be devised for the different management groups according to level of exposure and immunity and vets will be prescribing accordingly.”

The lifecycle of the liver fluke means that grazing cattle are at the greatest risk of liver fluke from late summer and early autumn onwards. Housing marks the end point of exposure to new fluke infection and can be a good time to treat cattle.

There are a range of different flukicides on the market and they are generally classified according to the stages of fluke they are effective against. For this reason, it is important that the most appropriate product is used at the correct time in the fluke season.

Solantel Pour-On is the first single-active, pour-on flukicide for cattle to be licensed in the UK and Ireland. Solantel Pour-on contains 200mg/ml closantel and is licensed for the treatment of late immature (> seven weeks) and adult Fasciola hepatica (liver fluke) infestations in cattle.

“A stand-alone fluke treatment facilitates judicious prescribing in specific groups of cattle. A fluke-only treatment is likely to be the most appropriate treatment for adult cattle that have good immunity to gut worms or cattle that have received a persistent wormer, such as Taurador (doramectin) five weeks prior to housing.”

“Generally, when treating cattle for fluke in autumn, two approaches are used. One option is to house cattle and delay treatment for a number of weeks.

“Treating cattle with Solantel Pour-On seven weeks after they are housed will increase the number of susceptible fluke at the time of treatment and therefore lead to a more complete fluke kill.

“Alternatively, if a heavy fluke burden is suspected, or if cattle are close to their finishing weights, then treating at the point of housing may be a more appropriate treatment option. Always seek professional advice based on knowledge of your farm, its history and management practices.”

Solantel Pour-On is easy to apply and non-invasive for cattle, with a meat withdrawal of 63 days. The product should be applied along the midline of the back in a narrow strip between the withers and the tail head. Animals should be weighed and grouped according to bodyweight to avoid over- or under-dosing.

Solantel Pour-On is not suitable for use in dairy cattle, but can be used in youngstock and heifers up until the second half of pregnancy.

Because there are limited flukicides licensed for use in dairy cows and concerns about triclabendazole resistance, this may be an opportunity to introduce an alternative active ingredient as part of a whole-herd parasite control plan.

