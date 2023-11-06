Provide bulls with a dry, clean pen and keep safety in mind during the housing period.

On spring-calving suckler farms, the stock bull is often overlooked during the winter housing period, with priority given to finishing cattle, weanlings and cows.

Although stock bulls do not need the same attention as these higher-priority groups, it is important the herd sire remains fit and healthy over winter.

Given that stocks bulls can weigh anywhere from 800kg to 1,000kg, exercise and floor options are important to keep bulls correct on their legs and feet.

If bulls are housed on a bedded floor, make sure the areas at the feed face and water trough are scraped clean regularly. Wet bedding and an accumulation of slurry will soften feet over time.

Pen selection

Always keep safety in mind when housing bulls in isolation from other animals. Keep bulls away from cows scanned empty and being fattened, as these animals will be coming in and out of heat.

The same goes with store heifers, as stock bulls will become unsettled - and aggressive - if penned near animals cycling regularly.

If pen space allows, penning the bull with a castrated male or a cow settled in-calf will reduce aggression levels over winter.

Feed rails

Make sure that feed barriers are adequately spaced to allow the bull’s head pass through unrestricted.

The same goes with water troughs fitted externally to bull pens.

Ideally, house bulls in a pen with a single or double horizontal feed rail. Offer average-quality silage on an ad-lib basis to maintain body condition over winter.

Read more

Five tips for condition scoring cows