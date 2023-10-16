Clipping cattle after housing is also recommended to help reduce problems with lice.

Cattle that have been housed for winter will need treating for internal and external parasites.

There are already reports of lice affecting animals, with cattle scratching to relieve the irritation.

Cattle that are bothered by lice will not be gaining weight. So there is little point feeding good silage and meal to animals without applying an appropriate control product first.

When treating cattle for external parasites, make sure that the product used treats biting and sucking lice.

For effective control, run animals through the race when using a pour-on product. Don’t try to apply a pour-on to unrestrained animals in a group pen.

Clipping animals along the tail, back, neck and head will also help to reduce problems with lice. Clip a good 6in either side of the spine, then apply the pour-on.

Timing

An important factor to keep in mind is that all animals in the same shed need to be treated for lice on the same day. Also, a follow-up treatment is usually required mid-winter.

Sheds that have lots of cobwebs accumulating on side sheets and the roof beams are prime for lice problems, meaning additional treatments may be required.

