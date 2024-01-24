Cattle of all types are in demand this week and with supplies tightening, price deals and base quotes are edging upwards.

Cull cows in particular have seen a marked increase in demand in recent weeks, with similar trends emerging in the Republic of Ireland.

Strong sales of manufacturing beef across the UK and limited availability means farmers are well positioned when negotiating for higher prices, especially where they have the option of selling live.

Quotes are up 6p/kg to 464p/kg for U-3 grading animals, with 456p/kg at the lower end of the official quote range.

Angus cattle are moving at official quotes before bonus payments apply, which brings them into line with deals on conventional cattle prices.

Farmers indicate 482p/kg is a realistic starting price and there are animals moving at this level.

But regular finishers or farmers with a good supply of in-spec animals report deals of 484p/kg to 488p/kg on offer.

Deals on young bulls start at 470p/kg, but up to 10p/kg more is available for animals meeting certain weight limits.

Improved deals

With the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme payment increasing from £20 to £40 on 1 February, there are farmers holding back animals unless factories offer improve deals before then.

That tactic appears to be working for those with bigger numbers to sell, as a vibrant mart trade is making it harder for processors to dip into the live ring and bridge any shortfall in supply.

Last week, the average price on U3 steers jumped 4.2p to 484.2p/kg, with heifers at the same grade recording a more modest rise of 1.1p to 482.9p/kg.

Cows

Demand for cull cows is rising at pace on the back of tight supplies and improved demand for manufacturing beef.

Deals for R grade cows start at 360p/kg for aged lots, but young cows and animals with higher grading conformation are making closer to 400p/kg to keep pace with the live trade.

NI sheep: marts setting the pace on hogget prices

A strong mart trade is returning higher prices on hoggets, forcing local plants to respond with increased prices.

Quotes are up 20p to 560p/kg, although farmers indicate 560p/kg is freely available, with 5p to 10p/kg more on offer depending on numbers, quality and weight.

Gortin sold hoggets to a top of £137.50 for 26.5kg, £134 for 27kg, 28kg making £133.50 and 23.5kg to £130.50.

In Kilrea, 700 hoggets sold in a strong trade from 502p to 566p/kg, up 4p to 16p/kg, with 22kg at £124.50, 23kg at £127, 21kg to £107 and 20kg to £101.

Markethill sold 400 hoggets from 510p to 577p/kg, up 30p to 75p/kg on last week. Heavy hoggets at 28kg made £150, 26.5kg to £146, £125 for 22.9kg, £117 paid for 20.3kg and £114 for 20.5kg. Store hoggets were a good trade, making from £104 to £108. In Ballymena, store hoggets sold from £80 to £105.

In Saintfield, a big show of 1,080 hoggets sold from 500p to 560p/kg, up 10p to 15p/kg. Texels and Suffolks at 25kg made £135, 27kg to £131 and a big run at 25kg madeg £125 to £130.50. Lighter sorts at 21kg made £115.

In Ballymena, a sharp trade saw 27.5kg hoggets making £134 and 25kg to £132.50/head. Hoggets at 24kg made £129.50, 23kg to £127.50 and 22kg at £118.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is stronger this week. In Gortin, fat ewes sold to £178, with a big run from £110 to £174. In Kilrea, the top was £240, while Markethill sold ewes to £250, with the main run from £120 to £225. In Saintfield, top was £210 Texels, with the main run from £120 to £190.

Read more

Beef quotes steady as factories manage supplies