The Asia Pacific region will be a key area for enhancing Ireland’s “reputation as a sustainable supplier,” according to Senator Pippa Hackett.

It comes as the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture is set to lead Ireland’s agri-food trade mission to Thailand and Vietnam in cooperation with Bord Bia.

The focus will be on expanding trade with the region, and promoting products such as meat and dairy, through ministerial meetings and high-profile trade events in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Speaking ahead of the mission, minister Hackett said this first-ever agri-food trade mission to Thailand will further develop trading relationships and market access.

“We have seen a year-on-year increase in value of agri-food exports to Thailand, which have increased by over 37% in the last decade.

“Two thirds of global economic growth now and in the future will come in the Asia Pacific region, so it is important that Ireland is active and, on the ground, here.”

Exports

Ireland’s total agri-food exports to Thailand and Vietnam in 2023 amounted to €98.8 million.

Of this, agri-food exports to Vietnam last year were €39.3 million or 0.2% of all Irish agri-food exports by value and amounting to 34,201 tonnes.

Dairy produce was Ireland’s largest category of agri-food export to Vietnam, worth €19.5 million and representing 50% of total exports to Vietnam.

“Building a diversified portfolio of market opportunity for different sectors will improve resilience and support our farmers, fishers and all of those working in the sector in Ireland in the decade ahead,” added Hackett.

“Developing closer relationships this week with key partners in both Thailand and Vietnam is vital to achieve this, while enhancing Ireland’s reputation as a sustainable supplier of high-quality food and drink.”

Bord Bia

During the five-day visit, the Irish representatives will meet with counterparts from Thai and Vietnamese governments to also discuss opportunities for the development of sustainable food systems globally.

In addition, they will meet with key companies and importers in both countries to support Irish businesses who are active or identify potential in the region.

Also attending the trade mission, Bord Bia CEO, Jim O’Toole said there will be an increased demand for adult dairy nutrition and protein in the region in the coming years.

“Our main goal on this trade mission is to build awareness of Ireland as a source of safe and sustainably produced meat and dairy, to enhance our understanding of the markets and to create further commercial opportunities for Irish exporters.

“These markets are import-dependent, so this trade mission gives us the perfect opportunity to raise the profile of the Irish food industry while also leveraging Ireland’s national sustainability programme, Origin Green, in customer interactions.”