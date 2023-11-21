Carbery is supporting milk price from its stability fund.

Carbery has made no change to its base milk price for October, announcing a base price of 29.14c/l.

Carbery is also continuing to support milk price from its stability fund with a contribution of 2c/l, however, this is down 1c/l compared to September.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for October of 33.25c/l, excluding VAT.

This price includes a 0.5cpl Somatic Cell Count (SCC) bonus and the 2c/l support from the stability fund.

Meanwhile, Tirlán announced it will pay a base price of 31c/l excluding VAT for milk supplies delivered in October at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Dairygold set an October price of 31.90c/l, excluding VAT while Kerry Group set a base milk price of 30.47c/l excluding VAT for October supplies.