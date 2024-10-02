Excluding, summer buffer feeding the diet feeder tends to be in use for seven months of the year.

Based just outside Littleton in Co Tipperary, Andy and Jerry Darmody run a mixed farming enterprise of sizeable scale, comprising 400 spring calving dairy cows, 200 dairy beef calves which are carried through to finishing and 500 acres of tillage.

Alongside growing cereal crops, a proportion of which are crimped and kept on farm, the Darmodys grow fodder beet and maize for their own use. Feeding such a variety of feedstocks in addition to grass silage, the farm has a strong daily reliance on a diet feeder for mixing and formulating rations. Two years ago, the farm’s 2008 HiSpec T24 twin-tub feeder was upgraded for a new T27 model.

Two decades of diet feeding

Not only is the farm more self-sufficient than most when it comes to feed stock, but the case is the same with machine work. All field work, even within the tillage enterprise is taken care of in-house, with the exception of forage harvesting grass and maize silage.

“We first started out with a diet feeder in late 2002/early 2003 when we were milking just over 40 cows,” said Andy. “Our father, along with our late brother Seamus, bought a new Keenan Klassic 100 at the time. Immediately, we saw the benefits of diet feeding.

“However, through no fault of the brand but more the paddle concept, it just didn’t handle baled silage well. The mix quality with pit silage couldn’t be faulted, however we needed something to handle bales.”

The Keenan worked away until 2008, at which point it had become too small and was due for replacement. Having looked closely at what was on offer at the Ploughing that year, the Darmodys were impressed by the HiSpec range.

Following a visit from HiSpec soon after, a twin-auger, tandem axle T24 model was bought. “We ran it from 2008 until 2022 with no major issues,” said Andy. “The way in which the twin-tub can handle bales is unmatched. Which is important considering we could feed up to 10 bales in one day.

Cubic capacity

“As we were told originally, the tub design does require considerably more power, leaving aside the fact the cubic capacity was almost one and half times bigger when moving from the Keenan to the T24. Aside from the usual general maintenance we couldn’t pick a fault in it,” Andy explained.

“When the time had come around to upgrade in 2022, considering 14 years had passed, we looked closely at what the market had to offer. Redrock had a nice machine at the time too. But, we knew the quality of the HiSpec machine, and the backup service. It had some features not offered by other brands too so we stuck with HiSpec and bought the larger T27 model.”

Aside from 3m3 extra capacity, the only differences with the current feeder is that Andy and Jerry opted for a rear discharge door, optional heavier duty augers and centralised lubrication point for the rear axle to speed up maintenance.

T27 twin-tub

The machine is fitted with a Dinamica Generale DG600 digital scales.

The T27, at 27m3, is the third largest machine in the current HiSpec range. The twin-auger vertical machine features upgraded 20mm augers, each with seven self-sharpening serrated knives. The reinforced floor is constructed from 20mm steel while the body is made using 8mm steel. HiSpec uses heavy duty gearboxes from the well-known Comer brand in all its machines.

As standard the T27 comes equipped with a manual two-speed gearbox, the latter Andy noted he would like to see replaced by a variable speed gearbox on his next machine.

HiSpec use the Dinamica Generale powered DG600 electronic digital scales on its feeders. These scales feature a range of functions which allows a number of formulae for each ration to be stored.

Weight is relayed from the feeder to the scales via the four-point weighing system. Keen to keep the process simple, Andy uses the system purely for measuring weights.

The T27 comes as standard seated on a tandem axle. Aiding manoeuvrability, the Darmodys’ machine is equipped with a rear steering axle.

The rear steering axle greatly reduces tyre wear and improves manoeuvrability.

“Last year, the feeder was is in action for at least 210 days on what could be called winter feed duties. That’s excluding any summer buffer feeding which has become more and more common,” said Andy.

“When we buffer feed in the summer months, we try to do so in the field using the feeder. The winter of 2018 taught us a lot of things, we practically ran out of fodder. We said we’d make sure this would never happen again.

“So, since then, we aim to carry a bank of fodder in the event of a long winter or poor summer. With the unpredictable seasons, fodder security is vitally important,” added Andy.

During the depths of the winter feeding season, the Darmodys feed four loads on average daily between dairy and beef stock. This includes over 300 acres of pit silage, 1,500-2,000 round bales, maize silage, fodder beet, straw, brewer’s grains, beet pulp and other concentrates.

“A typical load could be anywhere in the region of 13t so it does take some driving and pulling from farm to farm. We have it on a New Holland T7030 which is well able for it,” said Andy.

Speed settings

Like most standard two speed gearbox feeders, when it’s three quarters full, the PTO needs to be stopped in order to switch the gearbox into its lower speed setting.

“This is done manually from the cab by pulling a lever,” said Andy. “The opposite is done then when the feeder becomes three quarters empty during feed-out. To save time and to protect the tractor’s PTO packs, we will strongly consider a machine with an automatic reduction gearbox next time around.

“Overall, we tend to mix for three to four minutes after the feeder is full for a more consistent mix.”

Using conservative numbers, Andy estimates over 9,000t of feed passes through the feeder over a typical winter. “After two winters, we’re still on the original untouched knives and I’d expect to get this winter out of them too. With the exception of regular greasing it works away maintenance free,” he said.

“There are two manually engaged counter knives to further help the chopping process if needed,” he added.

Discharge door/other features

The folding elevator is a major like of the Darmody's.

HiSpec, like most manufacturers nowadays, can offer numerous door and discharge solutions. To further increase the versatility of the feeder this time around, the Darmodys opted for an additional rear discharge door for processing rations.

“We would often mix and pit brewer’s grains and beet pulp for example or mix and dry store cereals. The rear door is handy for this,” Andy pointed out.

On the left hand side, the feeder is fitted with a standard guillotine door and chain operated chute. Meanwhile, the right-hand side features a more interesting discharge option.

Being the feed out point most used, the lads opted for the folding elevator unique to HiSpec which to this day is one of Andy’s favourite features of the machine as it improves the compactness of the feeder on the road.

This patented elevator option raises and lowers using the electric hand controls, making feed out into troughs easier but road transport too.

When not in use, the elevator slides around hydraulically to the front corner of the feeder out of harm’s way. Instead of a belt, HiSpec opt to use a chain and slat elevator. After five seasons with their previous machine, Andy said that the chain and slats needed to be replaced which wasn’t a major job.

HiSpec range

Today, HiSpec offer a total of 13 different size feeder models, five single auger options and eight twin auger models, ranging from 7m3 to 35m3.

A recent update to the range is the move away from a tapered top ring which according to HiSpec, allows further flexibility at a later date to add an extension and increase capacity within reason.

Verdict

“After 16 years running a HiSpec feeder, we can neither fault the build quality, mix quality nor the service quality and that in a nutshell along with the fact it’s an Irish brand was the reason for returning to HiSpec,” said Andy.

“Overall, our running costs have been low considering the work it’s doing. This time around we fitted heavier duty augers which I hope will pay for themselves in time. Aside from the augers, our previous machine didn’t show major wear for the work it had done.

“Next time around we would like to opt for variable speed gearbox and if possible a machine with load sensing hydraulics. A third axle may also be something we will consider to reduce axle loading and improve stability on the road.”

During a busy winter up to four loads could be mixed per day.

Model: HiSpec T27.

Capacity: 27m3.

Auger: twin vertical auger.

Weight: 8,660kg.

Minimum power requirement: 160hp.

Length: 7.64m.

Height: 3.44m.

Width: 3.02m.

Wheels: 435/50 X 19.5.

List price: €62,880 plus VAT