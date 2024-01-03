Price quotes for livestock rations are unchanged at the start of 2024 following a marked drop in the cost of imported soya.

In early December, imported soya had risen to over £500/t on spot markets, up £70/t from late summer. That price hike caused alternative proteins to also rise in value, leading feed merchants to consider price increases of £10 to £15/t for January.

But with imported soya falling back to around £450/t in late December, it means livestock rations have escaped that projected price increase.

With no movement on price, general purpose cattle rations are trading between £290 and £300/t. High maize beef finishing rations are priced between £285 and £295/t.

Dairy rations are running anywhere from £320 to £360/t depending on the protein content and whether the feed is a loose blend or pellet. Quotes for ewe nuts are in the region of £340 to £360/t.

