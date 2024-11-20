A similar issue arose with access to human medicines in NI after Brexit, but it was eventually resolved. \ David Ruffles.

Fewer vet medicines under threat, claims SoS

The number of veterinary medicines that could become unavailable in NI after the end of 2025 is decreasing, NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn has said.

Veterinary medicines in NI are required to comply with EU regulations and there is a risk that products from Britain could be discontinued when a post-Brexit grace period expires next year.

Speaking at Westminster on Tuesday, Benn said a group of experts from industry and government are still assessing exactly which products could face supply issues.

“At the beginning, people said 50% won’t be available. Now, through the work of the veterinary medicines working group, that percentage is coming down,” he said.

The Labour MP said the UK government plans to discuss potential solutions with the EU when a finalised list of products that could become unavailable is known.

Supply problems

He said supply issues would be “a problem” for both the UK and EU, as it could lead to animal health and welfare issues, as well as a biosecurity threat to the Republic of Ireland.

“We would have to see how they respond at that point. That is what we are working to do,” Benn told the NI Affairs Committee.

He pointed out that a similar issue arose with access to human medicines in NI after Brexit, but it was eventually resolved with flexibility from the EU.

“They did, in the end, move on human medicines and they changed their law. It showed that there is the capacity of the [European] Commission to be pragmatic,” Benn said.