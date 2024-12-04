Price quotes for livestock rations are holding steady for December at feed mills across NI.
It means beef finishing rations continue to trade between £260 and £275/t depending on maize content, the inclusion of buffers and whether the feed is a blend or pellet.
General purpose cattle rations at 16% protein are available at similar price levels for bulk deliveries, with some products pushing upwards to £280/t.
Dairy rations remain on £290 to £320/t depending on protein levels, with lamb finisher feeds in around the £300/t mark.
Rolled barley is costing £210 to £220/t on farm with maize meal around £240/t.
Soya is trading between £350 and £360/t.
UK supply
Last week, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board published its official supply and demand estimate for grain during the 2024-2025 season.
Estimates put the 2024 harvest down 11% in terms of output, driven by a 21% drop in the wheat crop. As a result, analysts predict imported wheat will rise 13%, or 2.75m tonnes, this year.
Supplies are expected to remain tight into 2025 and well below the five-year average.
