Price quotes for livestock rations are holding steady for December at feed mills across NI.

It means beef finishing rations continue to trade between £260 and £275/t depending on maize content, the inclusion of buffers and whether the feed is a blend or pellet.

General purpose cattle rations at 16% protein are available at similar price levels for bulk deliveries, with some products pushing upwards to £280/t.

Dairy rations remain on £290 to £320/t depending on protein levels, with lamb finisher feeds in around the £300/t mark.

Rolled barley is costing £210 to £220/t on farm with maize meal around £240/t.

Soya is trading between £350 and £360/t.

UK supply

Last week, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board published its official supply and demand estimate for grain during the 2024-2025 season.

Estimates put the 2024 harvest down 11% in terms of output, driven by a 21% drop in the wheat crop. As a result, analysts predict imported wheat will rise 13%, or 2.75m tonnes, this year.

Supplies are expected to remain tight into 2025 and well below the five-year average.

Read more

UK cereal supplies tight, exports to decline