An uplift in both beef price and processing demand for finished cattle has seen a surge in animals imported from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for direct slaughter at NI abattoirs.
In the week ending 14 September 2024, a total of 1,015 cattle were moved from ROI for direct slaughter at local plants, the highest weekly import figure for 12 months.
Over the four-week period ending 14 September, cattle imports from ROI for direct slaughter totalled 3,405 head.
That is an increase of 68% on the 2,022 animals imported during the previous four-week window.
Prime cattle account for around two-thirds of weekly imports from ROI, with cows making up the remainder.
Price gap
The rise in cattle imports is being driven by a 50p to 55p/kg price gap in favour of animals finished in NI.
Official market reports put U3 steers and heifers at over 495p/kg, well above the 436p to 440p/kg on offer for animals of the same conformation in ROI.
That equates to around £220 on a 400kg steer carcase.
Read more
Watch: beef heifers hit €2,700 in Elphin
Factory quotes hold firm as farmer-finished numbers tighten
An uplift in both beef price and processing demand for finished cattle has seen a surge in animals imported from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for direct slaughter at NI abattoirs.
In the week ending 14 September 2024, a total of 1,015 cattle were moved from ROI for direct slaughter at local plants, the highest weekly import figure for 12 months.
Over the four-week period ending 14 September, cattle imports from ROI for direct slaughter totalled 3,405 head.
That is an increase of 68% on the 2,022 animals imported during the previous four-week window.
Prime cattle account for around two-thirds of weekly imports from ROI, with cows making up the remainder.
Price gap
The rise in cattle imports is being driven by a 50p to 55p/kg price gap in favour of animals finished in NI.
Official market reports put U3 steers and heifers at over 495p/kg, well above the 436p to 440p/kg on offer for animals of the same conformation in ROI.
That equates to around £220 on a 400kg steer carcase.
Read more
Watch: beef heifers hit €2,700 in Elphin
Factory quotes hold firm as farmer-finished numbers tighten
SHARING OPTIONS: