Cattle imports from the Republic of Ireland to plants in NI have increased on the bask of higher beef prices.

An uplift in both beef price and processing demand for finished cattle has seen a surge in animals imported from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for direct slaughter at NI abattoirs.

In the week ending 14 September 2024, a total of 1,015 cattle were moved from ROI for direct slaughter at local plants, the highest weekly import figure for 12 months.

Over the four-week period ending 14 September, cattle imports from ROI for direct slaughter totalled 3,405 head.

That is an increase of 68% on the 2,022 animals imported during the previous four-week window.

Prime cattle account for around two-thirds of weekly imports from ROI, with cows making up the remainder.

Price gap

The rise in cattle imports is being driven by a 50p to 55p/kg price gap in favour of animals finished in NI.

Official market reports put U3 steers and heifers at over 495p/kg, well above the 436p to 440p/kg on offer for animals of the same conformation in ROI.

That equates to around £220 on a 400kg steer carcase.

