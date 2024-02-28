The Ballym Charolais herd of Louise and Colm Quinn and their daughters, Isabelle and Emma, have been breeding top-quality pedigree Charolais since 1996. In February 2020 the Quinns purchased MyLove from France and since then, MyLove’s progeny has exceeded all expectations, with sons selling and travelling all across Ireland, the UK and France. The most up-to-date ICBF evaluations rank MyLove as a five-star bull across the board, which is no surprise when you see his progeny.

On 10 February, the 11th annual Wayside Stud Auction took place in Francistown, Botswana, where UK Charolais breeder Clive Marshall put forward a son of Ballm MyLove for sale. The young bull, MCS Juggernaut was a result of an AI straw of MyLove which was purchased from Kevin McDermott’s K Genetics in Co Donegal. The December 2021 bull set a new record for a Charolais bull sold in Africa, when the hammer fell at BWP240,000 (Botswanan Pula) which equates to just over €16,000. Juggernaut was the first son of MyLove to be offered for sale in South Africa and he sold to Johan Landman of Taureau Blanc Stud in Wakkerstroom. Massive congratulations to Clive and the Quinn family on such an achievement