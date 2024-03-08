This week, the Irish Farmers Journal news team discusses the latest developments in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) which saw 9,000 more farmers join the scheme.

We hear of the National Parks and Wildlife Service plans to make life easier for farmers on designated land, as well as it having no further plans to roll out fresh land designations.

The views of a leading academic on funding the Nature Restoration Law, sluggish farmer demand for fertiliser and the reasons for a fall in the number of secondary students looking to take up ag science for the Leaving Cert are also covered.